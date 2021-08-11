Today's Forecast: Hot, breezy, humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A hot and humid air mass will remain firmly in place across the area through Thursday. Each afternoon expect high temps well into the 80s and heat index values well into the 90s. Along with the heat and humidity comes a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms may be strong. The biggest, widespread threats, will be cloud-to-ground lightning and torrential rainfall. At times, a few wind gusts may approach severe criteria. By Friday morning a much more comfortable air mass will be sweeping into the area with dew points plunging into the 50s. The weekend ahead looks great for outdoor activities with plenty of sun, overnight lows in the 50s and daytime highs close to 80.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and humid with highs in the upper 80s and heat index values in the mid 90s. Showers and storms are possible. Winds southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid wit highs near 90 and heat index values into the mid 90s. Evening showers and thunderstorms develop along a strong cold front.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. Highs around 80.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 80.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

