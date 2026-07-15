Today's Forecast: Hot and humid, with wildfire smoke increasing

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: A Heat Advisory continues for all of West Michigan through 8 p.m. today for feels like temperatures as high as 104. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, some of the hottest temperatures since 2012! A FOX 17 Weather Ready Alert continues because this extreme heat. Make sure you're staying hydrated and that you have ways to keep cool. There is also an AIR QUALITY ALERT today for poor air quality due to Canadian wildfire smoke. Thursday will be another hot day with highs in the lower 90s, but with lower humidity values the heat index won't be as high. Wildfire smoke looks to be thick on Thursday as well. Highs remain around 90 on Friday, with afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms possible. A few thunderstorms are possible on Saturday as well. The clouds and rain will help keep temperatures a little lower this weekend, in the middle to upper 80s. Next week it will cool down even further.

TODAY: Weather Ready Alert. Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s. Wildfire smoke moves in during the evening. Heat index 100-104 degrees. Wind: W/NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and smoky. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: NE 5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and smoky with highs in the mid 90s. Not as humid.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with P.M. isolated showers and storms. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, not as hot. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

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