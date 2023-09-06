Today's Forecast: Hot and humid with the chance of scattered showers & storms

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Humidity hangs around West Michigan this morning, along with warm temperatures. The better opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives today. West Michigan falls under a MARGINAL RISK for severe storms with the main threat being damaging wind gusts. Temperatures take a dive into the "fall-like" zone by the end of this week. There's a chance of rain showers on Thursday still, with mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions arriving on Friday. Sunshine and comfortable air returns for the upcoming weekend! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms. A few stronger storms possible. Highs in the middle 80s. Breezy with winds from the southwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lingering showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and cooler. Chance of scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds from the northwest/north at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Fall-like weather returns. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Afternoon & evening shower chances. Highs in the lower 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

