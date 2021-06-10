Today's Forecast: Hot and humid with scattered showers and storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Our weather pattern will remain very stable over the next several days, featuring a warm and humid air mass with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Today will start dry with some patchy fog but with daytime heating and dew points close to 70, some showers are possible during the afternoon hours. While it will not rain everywhere, the showers that do develop will move very slowly (less than 10 mph) which means heavy rainfall is possible in isolated locations. Friday's forecast is quite similar, but with isolated rain chances in the afternoon timeframe. By Saturday, we're tracking a cold front that will drop in from the northwest and spark some showers and storms. Following it's passage, humidity levels will begin to drop and that will be noticeable by Sunday. In general, next week looks relatively quiet and comfortable with temps closer to mid-June averages, in the 70s to near 80.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and very humid with an afternoon and evening shower or storm. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Winds south southeast 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. A few widely scattered showers cannot be ruled out. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit less humid. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Becoming more and more comfortable. Highs in the lower 80s.

