Today's Forecast: Hot and humid with plenty of sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We are wrapping up a gorgeous holiday weekend with hot and sunny conditions! Winds will still be factor along the lake shore for today, with 2 to 3 foot waves expected from Holland to the north. Expect yellow or red flags on most beaches along and north of Grand Haven. Best Lake Michigan conditions will be south of Saugatuck. Please still use caution along the lake shore non matter what location you are at. Humidity has spiked with dew points in the mid to upper 60s, keeping conditions muggy through Tuesday. Relief finally comes mid-week, with shower and thunderstorm chances on Wednesday. Showers will begin to fizzle out by Thursday, with fall-like conditions returning by Friday and through next weekend. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY / LABOR DAY : Sunny skies. Hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s. Breezy. Winds out of the west/southwest at 10 to 15 mph, with individual gusts up to 25 mph. Wave heights 2 to 3 feet.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Humid and warm. Lows in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Gradually increasing clouds. Spotty pop-up shower possible. Hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. A few stronger storms possible. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of a lingering shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Fall-like weather returns, partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

