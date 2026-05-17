Today's Forecast: Hot and Humid, P.M. Storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: We're tracking a stretch of unsettled weather over the next 3 days. We'll see increasing cloud cover today with a round of showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening. A strong to severe storm or two will be possible with areas north of I-94 under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5). Additional rounds of showers and potentially severe thunderstorms are possible both Monday and Tuesday afternoon/evening, with West Michigan under a Slight Risk (level 2/5) both days. Warm and humid air will provide fuel for storm development, with highs in the low/mid 80s and dew points in the 60s. Then quieter and cooler weather will settle in for the second half of the week. Temperatures will be back down into the 60s Wednesday-Friday.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm, and humid. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly north of I-94. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds S/SE at 10-15 mph, gusts 20 mph during the evening.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the middle 60s. Winds S at 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Few rounds of showers and thunderstorms likely, some may be severe in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds S/SE 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Some strong to severe storms possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and a temperature drop. Highs in low/mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

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