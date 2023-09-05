Today's Forecast: Hot and humid once again with a stray shower or storm possible later on

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Humidity hangs around this morning as temperatures start the day off mild in the lower 70s. Another hot, humid, and hazy day is on tap for the afternoon as temperatures make a run once again at 90 degrees. Stray showers with some heavy downpours and a few rumbles of thunder are possible this afternoon and evening, however most of us will stay dry. The better opportunity for scattered thunderstorms will be on Wednesday. West Michigan falls under a MARGINAL RISK for severe storms on Wednesday with the main threat being damaging wind gusts. Temperatures take a dive into the "fall-like" zone by the end of this week. There's a chance of rain showers on Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies on Friday. Sunshine and comfortable air returns for next weekend! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Gradually increasing clouds. Spotty pop-up shower possible. Hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and mainly dry with a lingering shower possible. Humid. Lows in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. A few stronger storms possible. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Fall-like weather returns. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

