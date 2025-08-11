Today's Forecast; Hot and humid with isolated downpours

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Hot and humid conditions continue in West Michigan, with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Much of the day will be dry, though the showers and thunderstorms that develop will produce locally heavy downpours and some gusty winds. Widespread showers and storms are more likely tomorrow as a cold front moves through the area. At this point, severe weather is not likely. A much more comfortable air mass will settle into the area behind the front, with slightly cooler and noticeably less humid air arriving. The break from the heat and humidity will be short-lived; as highs rebound back into the upper 80s and low 90s by late week. Several counties across West Michigan are facing drought conditions, which will be worsening in the days ahead. The Perseid Meteors peak August 12/13. This is an annual event and stems from debris from the tail of the comet Swift Tuttle. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Hot and humid; Chance few showers and storms with isolated pockets of locally heavy rain. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy. Chance isolated shower or storm. Lows near 70-degrees. Winds: W 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Warm and humid. More widespread showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW-W 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Chance of an early morning shower/storm, otherwise partly cloudy. Pleasant. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Highs near 90.

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Scattered showers. Warm and muggy. Highs in the upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube