Today's Forecast: Hot and humid again with shower and storm chances this evening

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We will kick off Tuesday mostly dry and partly cloudy after a few overnight showers and storms. The chance for another round of some spotty showers or storms with possible heavy rainfall returns this afternoon and evening. Northern communities have a chance for severe weather with high winds and hail being the biggest concern if storms get strong enough. Rain chances increases further for Wednesday, as stalled out front then moves southward yet again. Wednesday holds the best chance for widespread rain showers with no severe storms expected. While temperatures drop a bit on Wednesday our air mass will remain quite humid. Canadian high pressure then starts to move in for Thursday and Friday giving us a brief break from the humidity and rainfall. Heading into the weekend we will have shower and storms chances return even though recent model runs have pushed showers and storms more southward. Check back later in the week for updated forecast!

TODAY: Partly sunny. A spotty shower or thunderstorm mainly during the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 80s. West southwest winds at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a possible lingering shower or storm. Winds west southwest 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers with possible heavy rainfall and storms. Highs in the mid 70s. West northwest winds shift to the northeast at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of lingering showers in the early morning. Partly cloudy for most of the day. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 80 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms mostly southward. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms mostly southward. Highs in the upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

