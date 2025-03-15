Today's Forecast; High Wind Advisory until 8PM

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: An active morning of weather is shaping up across West Michigan as widespread showers and locally heavy thunderstorms move through the area. Counties along the Michigan/Indiana border are under at Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9AM. The entire area is under a High Wind Advisory until 8PM. Expect sustained winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. A powerful storm system is marching across the U.S., with areas to our south bracing for widespread severe weather and tornadoes. Here's the latest from the Storm Prediction Center, which has portions of Mississippi and Alabama under at HIGH RISK for severe weather. A windy and dry wave following the initial wave of storms will give way to another round of showers developing during the afternoon and evening. A strong cold front rolls through late tonight into Sunday, with sharply colder air arriving on Sunday. Sunday will feature highs only near 40, with light rain/snow mix across the Great Lakes. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for latest forecast updates.

TODAY: SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH (Until 9AM) HIGH WIND ADVISORY (Until 8PM) Morning showers and storms will exit by 9AM. Windy and warm with the chance for another round of showers and thunderstorms, especially in areas SE of Grand Rapids. Highs near 70. WINDS: S-SW 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph.

TONIGHT: Breezy and turning colder. Chance Few Showers. Lows in the low-mid 30s. WINDS: SW-NW 10-20 mph

SUNDAY: Windy and colder, with a midnight high in the mid-40s; Falling temperatures into the afternoon, with temperatures dropping to near 40. A chance for rain changing to snow. WINDS: NW 15-25 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy; Cool and quiet Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with the chance for a wintry mix. Highs around 40-degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 40s.

