Today's Forecast: High heat and humidity with P.M. storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund:

*Dense Fog Advisory until 11 A.M. Wednesday: Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, and Ottawa counties

*Heat Advisory from 12-8 P.M. Wednesday: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, Branch counties

The hottest days of the year so far are ahead today and Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 and heat index temperatures between 90-100. Stay cool and hydrated if spending any time outside! There is also the potential for severe thunderstorms today and Thursday, and WEATHER READY ALERTS have been issued for both days to account for the storm threats and dangerous heat/humidity. West Michigan is in a SLIGHT RISK (level 2 out of 5) today and an ENHANCED RISK (Level 3 out of 5) on Thursday. Damaging winds is the primary threat, however all severe weather hazards will be possible (hail, heavy downpours, isolated tornadoes), especially on Thursday. Storms come to an end along the cold front Friday morning. Friday and Saturday will be cooler and less humid, with continued cooler temperatures in the 70s expected into next week. Scattered showers are possible Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

TODAY: WEATHER READY ALERT: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s near 90, feels like temperatures 95-100. Wind SW at 10-20 mph. Chance afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe possible.

TONIGHT: Another round of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind SW at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: WEATHER READY ALERT: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, hazy, hot, and humid with chance showers and thunderstorms. Some may be strong to severe in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 80s, feels like temperatures 90 to 95.

FRIDAY: Early morning showers or storms, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler and not as humid. Highs around 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance showers/storms late/overnight.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers/storms early, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers. Highs around 70.

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