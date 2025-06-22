Today's Forecast; Heat Wave Continues

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Hot and humid weather continues to grip West Michigan, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 90s and heat index values between 98 and 105 degrees! We remain under a HEAT ADVISORY through today, which will likely be extended into at least Monday. There is also a CLEAR AIR ACTION DAY continues today for high surface ozone levels and poor air quality. Make sure to stay cool and hydrated! The overall pattern hints at much warmer than "average" through the last week of June. A Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect at most Lake Michigan beaches, as strong winds will create high waves and dangerous for swimming conditions. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect through 8PM. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot, humid, and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values 100 to 105. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and very warm. Lows in the mid-70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values 98 to 105. Winds: SW 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hazy, hot, and humid. Chance of an afternoon shower/storm. Highs around 90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Chance Shower/Storm. Remaining very warm. Highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Chance Shower/Storm. Remaining unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Chance Shower/Storm. Warm. Highs in the mid-80s.

