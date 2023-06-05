Today's Forecast: Hazy sunshine with warm temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Our hottest stretch since July of 2020 across West Michigan has finally come to a close, with cooler temps finally settling in yesterday. Air temps cool down through Thursday as a weak and dry cold front slides in from the north this morning. This front will bring mostly some additional high clouds with a minor chance of a sprinkle or two. Hazy sunshine will be around once again today as wildfire smoke gets pulled into our region. We will have an elevated high fire risk all week long as we continue our dry stretch accompanied with low relative humidity and breezy winds. Please do NOT burn anything during these conditions. Since April 6, we are the driest we have ever been in this stretch, so we need rain! Unfortunately, not a lot of chances for rain are in the forecast. We will likely enter into a period or state of "abnormally dry" conditions into at least mid-June, the first stage before drought stage one. With mainly light winds in the forecast today, it will be calm to be along Lake Michigan and our beaches. The waters of Lake Michigan experienced some upwelling bringing cold water to the surface putting shoreline temperatures in the 40s with low wave heights of a foot or less. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. A cold front sliding through the state may produce an isolated sprinkle north. Highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to full sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs at 80 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for showers or storms ahead of a cold front in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

