Today's Forecast: Hazy sunshine with breezy winds

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Wildfires in the Western United States and Canada continue to send smoke into West Michigan, riding our upper-level jet stream and prevailing westerly winds leading to hazy sunshine. Today, a cold front will drop in from the north, but the atmosphere will likely be too dry to support more than a rare shower east of US-131. Behind the passage of this front, we expect slightly cooler and less humid conditions for Wednesday. Just as quickly as the cooler air moves in though the warm air and humidity will be back on Thursday with highs in the 80s. A few afternoon showers and storms will also be possible on Thursday as a system approach. We are also keeping our eye on a system arriving Saturday evening, departing Sunday morning.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a smoky haze. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Lows in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit cooler and less humid air mass arrives. Highs in the upper 70s. North to northwest winds at 5 to10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Warmer and muggy again. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mainly dry and partly cloudy. Muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

