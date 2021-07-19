Today's Forecast: Hazy sunshine as heat and humidity continue

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Today looks sunny and dry with highs in the mid 80s. Some haziness is possible from wildfire smoke. On Tuesday, a cold front will drop in from the north and spark showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Locations east of US-131 have the best chance for seeing rain showers with no severe weather expected. Following the passage of this front, it'll be slightly cooler and less humid for Wednesday. Just as quickly as the cooler air moves in, the warm air will be back on Thursday. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible on Thursday and then again at some point later Saturday or Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms near and east of US-131. Highs in the low to mid 80s. West to northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North to northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible mostly afternoon / evening. Highs in the lower 80s.

