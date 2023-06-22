Today's Forecast: Hazy sun with warm temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We are officially in our summer season and the forecast reflects summertime each day! This is the week to keep a bottle of water nearby and find ways to stay cool! Today, once again is a CLEAN AIR ACTION DAY as wildfire smoke and ozone levels creep up to unhealthy levels for sensitive people in West Michigan. A few pop-up sprinkles are possible on today and Friday, but any rain will be exceptionally limited. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the 80s! This dry stretch will continue to lock in our drought conditions and elevated fire risk across most of the state. The greater opportunity for widespread rain will be Sunday night into Monday with a passing cold front. A few thunderstorms are possible, as well! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the middle/upper 80s. Winds east/northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear & seasonal. Lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Small chance of a pop-up shower. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. Highs near 90.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. The chance for a few showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with the chance of scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with the chance for a few showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

