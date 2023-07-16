Today's Forecast: Hazy skies, mild conditions

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Partly cloudy skies are on tap for today, however the sky may have a milky haze through the end of the weekend. Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to be heaviest this afternoon and evening. There is a slight chance for a few pop-up showers overnight into Monday as a cold front sweeps through the region. This cold front will dip temperatures for Monday and Tuesday, allowing the smoke to clear. Highs for the start of the work week will be in the upper 70s. A few shower and storm chances arise on Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Small chance of a pop-up shower, mainly in the evening. Dense wildfire smoke is expected as well. Highs around 80 degrees. Breezy. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph, with individual gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

