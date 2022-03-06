Today's Forecast: Gusty winds and morning rain showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: After a line of showers and storms last night, showers are lingering in West Michigan this morning. While rain will come to a close this morning, strong wind gusts will last through the early afternoon. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for all of West Michigan, excluding counties adjacent to the Indiana border from Midnight through 1 p.m. Sunday, where wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Our southern counties along the Indiana border are under a WIND ADVISORY until 11 a.m. Sunday, where wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. A cold front passes behind the storms bringing falling temps from the 50s early to the low 40s and upper 30s by this evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy for the second half of today! Temperatures will only reach the 30s on Monday! Snow showers are expected Monday with accumulations of 1" to 3" possible. Drier conditions with some sunshine settle in for Tuesday and Wednesday. You can always download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video and radar.

TODAY: Cloudy with morning rain showers, becoming partly cloudy. Early high temperatures in the mid/upper 50s, then gradually falling into the 40s to upper 30s for the early afternoon. Strong winds in the morning from the southwest, between 30 to 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 60 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with the chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation between 1" to 3" is possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

