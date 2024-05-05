Today's Forecast: Gradual clearing, pleasant afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Some leftover mist early this morning, but the bulk of the rain is gone and we will turn fully dry by sunrise. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday with highs in the lower 70s following the cold front. It will be less humid today and winds will be light inland, but a northwest breeze for lakeshore communities. Monday will be similar to Sunday with high temperatures in the 70s. We are tracking another system with showers and storms to move in on Tuesday, some could be strong, with an isolated severe storm possible. Pop-up showers will be possible on Wednesday, as well. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to full sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Some high clouds, otherwise mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Gradually increasing clouds with scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Some may be on the stronger side. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

