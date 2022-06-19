Today's Forecast: Gorgeous Father's Day weather

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Happy Father's Day! We expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, perhaps turning partly sunny through the afternoon with the chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible, however most of the region will remain dry. High temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 70s. Another round of temperatures around 90 is forecast for this week Monday through Wednesday. High humidity is likely to return as well. While most of next week will be dry, there's a chance for a stray shower again on Wednesday. Don't forget summer officially arrives on Tuesday at 5:14 A.M., known as the summer solstice. It's the longest day of the year with more than 15 hours of daylight. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

FATHER'S DAY / JUNETEENTH / SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy early, becoming partly sunny this afternoon. A slight chance for pop-up shower or thunderstorm, mainly north of Grand Rapids. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds southeast/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, not as cool. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Humidity builds through the day too. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, humid, and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

