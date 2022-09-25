Today's Forecast: Gloomy and chilly with scattered showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Many will wake up to another gloomy, chilly day. Temperatures will rise to the lower 60s. Mostly cloudy skies with another burst of rain showers today as the system begins to wrap around. More rain accumulation can be expected today, as showers today could be heavier. A couple rumbles of thunder could be imbedded in these showers today, too. Today will also feature a stronger northwest wind at 15 to 20 mph. Hit-or-miss rain showers are possible extending into next week, lasting through Wednesday morning. The strong northwest winds will help infuse cooler air to start the work week, bringing upper 50 degree temps Monday through Wednesday. Sunshine should return Wednesday afternoon when showers taper off, with more sun on tap for both Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows continue to dip to the 40s and 50s! The start of October is looking a tad warmer, with highs reaching the upper 60s. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Breezy northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows dip to the 50s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A shower chance early followed by decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

