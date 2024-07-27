Today's Forecast: Full sunshine, still lower humidity

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: We'll have some warmer temps here for Saturday, but the humidity will still be kept in check. Upper level smoke may produce a hazy sky at times the next few days, too, making colorful sunsets/sunrises possible. Humidity is still relatively low for the middle of summer, but the temperatures are now back in the 80s for the long term, as humidity builds into next week. Our weekend looks to get more humid Sunday afternoon with temps in the mid/upper 80s. Rain chances return Sunday evening, lasting through Wednesday morning. Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Sunshine and warm. Highs in the middle 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, comfortably cool. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light/variable.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Chance of an evening shower/storm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Non-zero chance of a shower. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

