Today's Forecast: Full sunshine and breezy winds

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: This week looks quite busy in the weather department! Today will remain dry and sunny with temps in the mid to upper 80s. Winds this afternoon winds will ramp up from the southwest, allowing for wave heights to reach 3 to 5 feet from Holland northward. A BEACH HAZARD STATEMENT has been issued for Muskegon and Oceana Counties from 2 P.M. until 11 P.M. Showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday with a passing cold front, but some areas look to remain dry as some moisture will diminish as it moves through. More widespread showers are expected on Wednesday, some areas look to get over a half an inch of rain! There may be a few weaker storms but the main focus is heavier rain. There are additional chances for rain Thursday morning as the system departs, as well and Friday through Sunday with a pop-up shower or storm possible! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Full sunshine. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with shower and storm chances. Highs in the low to middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A few weaker thunderstorms are possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with shower possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with shower and thunderstorm chances. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with shower and thunderstorm chances. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

