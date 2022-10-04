Today's Forecast: Frosty start leading to sunshine and warm temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Candace Monacelli: Quiet skies this morning with another chilly start with temperatures falling back into the upper 30s. Some patchy frost possible once again. Today and Wednesday daytime highs will top out in the 70s with light winds and more sun than clouds. The next chance of rain is expected to arrive Thursday with an approaching cold front. Scattered rain showers are possible on Thursday and will linger into Friday with Lake-effect rain showers and additional cloud cover possible. High will be in the low 70s Wednesday, only to tumble back to the lower 50s on Friday. We could even potentially see our first widespread freeze by Friday overnight into Saturday morning. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Mostly sunny and calm winds. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Calm winds. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of a few showers along the lakeshore. Highs tumble into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Possible freezing temps overnight.

SATURDAY: Cold start; otherwise partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

