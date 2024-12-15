Today's Forecast; Freezing Rain will change to rain as temperatures slowly warm up

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORYhas been extended until 11 a.m. from Grand Rapids to the north, as freezing rain has created icy travel conditions that may linger through Daybreak. The freezing rain will gradually make the transition over to rain as temperatures slowly warm above the freezing mark. Scattered rain showers may linger through midday before coming to an end, but temperatures will quickly approach 40-degrees by midday and will end up tin the low 40s this afternoon. Much of the snow is going to melt away, as temperatures get even warmer for Monday. Another batch of rain is possible to start the week, with Monday's highs likely to approach 50 degrees Monday. Colder air will gradually settle in for the rest of the week, as much of the week will be dry until Friday. There is a slight chance for a rain/snow mix Wednesday, but Friday represents the next best chance for precipitation arriving as snow to close out the week. Stay with FOX17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (Until 11 a.m.) from Kent County to the north. Freezing rain will gradually change to rain as temperatures moderate. Scattered rain showers will continue through the morning hours. Milder afternoon temperatures. Highs in the lower 40s. WINDS: SE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered rain showers. Temperatures stay above freezing, with lows in the mid-upper 30s. WINDS: S 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, mainly during the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50-degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and turning colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows near freezing.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly dry through there is a chance for a period of rain/snow. Highs in the low-mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and colder. Highs in the low 30s.

FRIDAY: Chance snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Chance scattered snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

