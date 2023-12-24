Today's Forecast: Foggy with mostly cloudy skies

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Merry Christmas Eve, West Michigan! We're waking up to foggy conditions and cloudy skies. Take your time while traveling. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect through 11 a.m. Sunday morning. Visibility could be less than a quarter mile at times. Your day brings the possibility of a stray sprinkle, with otherwise cloudy skies. Temperatures remain very mild, too, with overnight lows in the mid 40s and highs in the middle 50s through December 26. Expect more widespread rain on Christmas Day in the afternoon, continuing into Tuesday. This will be the 3rd Christmas in the last 5 years without fresh snowfall or snow pack! Holiday travel conditions will be in good shape for the entire state. By the end of next week, temperatures begin to drop. Colder air will set off the possibility of snow late Thursday and into Friday. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

CHRISTMAS EVE / TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray shower or sprinkles possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Stray sprinkle possible. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds southeast-south at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY / MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Rain becomes more likely in the evening and overnight hours. Unseasonably warm! Highs in the mid 50s. Breezy conditions, with southeast winds between 10 to 20 mph. Gusts over 30 mph possible.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Some lake effect snow possible. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

