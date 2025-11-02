Today's Forecast; Foggy and Frosty Start

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Widespread fog is developing across West Michigan for your Sunday morning travels. With temperatures near or below freezing, widespread frost is also developing. The combination will create slippery road conditions in some locations, especially on the bridges and overpasses. Conditions will improve quickly. With more sunshine and a southwesterly breeze, highs will likely reach the low 50s Sunday. A few showers are possible early Monday, Wednesday and Friday as a few weak systems zip through the area. Rain totals will be light, only around a quarter inch. Temperatures remain close to "average" through next week, with high temperatures in the low to mid-50s and mornings in the mid/upper 30s. With the time chance early Sunday morning, sunrise and sunset times are an hour earlier: sunrise Sunday at 7:18 AM and sunset Sunday at 5:33 PM. Even though there's no snow in the forecast anytime soon, the Odd-Even Parking Rules are now in effect in Grand Rapids. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Widespread fog and frost. Sunshine returns. Breezy and pleasant. Pleasant. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph (Sunrise 7:18AM/Sunset 5:33PM)

TONIGHT: Showers developing after midnight. Breezy and not as cold. Lows near 40. Winds: SW 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Morning showers will end by mid-late morning. Sunshine returns in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Pleasant. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Chance isolated showers. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Chance few showers. Colder. Highs: mid-40s.

