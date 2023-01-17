Today's Forecast: Fog and drizzle with falling temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Don't forget your rain gear again today! This system is rotating over the state, providing on-and-off rain showers through this evening. Temperatures will be their warmest early this morning (the low to middle 40s) before falling to the upper to middle 30s by this evening. Factoring in the strong winds anticipated for today, your feels-like temperatures are likely to be in the upper 20s! We take a break from any precipitation during the daytime hours on Wednesday. By Wednesday night, we are tracking another system that could bring a wintry mix of rain and snow. A messy mix of rain, some freezing rain, and snow are possible during the daytime hours of Thursday. More mixing and freezing rain chances the more north you llive or travel. Cooler air sweeps in Thursday night and Friday, transitioning all precipitation over to snow showers. Some snow accumulation is possible on Friday. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Cloudy and breezy with scattered rain showers, a few flurries possible late. Highs in the low/mid 40s early, then falling during the afternoon. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph possible.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and dry. Lows in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with the chance of rain and snow showers. Highs near 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 30s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with snow chances. Highs in the lower 30s.

