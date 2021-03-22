Tonight's Forecast: High clouds pass overhead, mild temps continue

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Look for mild weather amidst partly cloudy skies this evening and overnight with temps eventually bottoming out in the mid to upper 40s by daybreak Tuesday. As high pressure departs Tuesday, clouds will increase and the chance for showers during the evening. Rainfall totals will be rather minor with this first system, but another system arriving Thursday evening will likely bring better, steadier rain to the entire area. We remain in a high fire threat/risk the next day or two, so please be careful when burning or starting campfires as the vegetation is very dry.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South to southeast winds at 5 to10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies. A few showers likely. Mild lows in the lower 50s. Breezy southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Brisk south to southwest winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 35-45 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with rain developing during the evening. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Rain lingering through mainly the morning hours; otherwise mostly cloudy and cool. Windy. Highs in the middle 40s.

