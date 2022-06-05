Today's Forecast: Few showers, some P.M. sun possible

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for a few light morning rain showers today before we see drier conditions this afternoon. In fact, Grand Rapids southward may break out into some afternoon sunshine, especially across our southern counties. Rain will become more widespread Monday as a low pressure system tracks over the state. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not expected, but some stronger storms are possible from Grand Rapids southward. High temperatures this weekend remain in the lower 70s. Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, but the chance for rain returns late in the day on Wednesday. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light morning showers likely. Becoming partly cloudy south of Grand Rapids this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s north of GR, lower 70s in GR, and mid/upper 70s south of GR. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warmer with scattered showers, perhaps a thunderstorm or two. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of P.M. showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

