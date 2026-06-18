Today's Forecast: Few morning sprinkles, then clearing and cool

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Behind yesterday's system, there may be a few lingering spotty showers around this morning, along with a mainly cloudy sky.

We'll see gradual clearing moving through the day with afternoon sunshine expected, but temperatures will be cool with highs in the 60s. Friday and Saturday will still be cooler but mostly sunny, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunday marks the official start of summer at 4:24 A.M.. It's the summer solstice...the precise time the sun is as far north of the equator as it will ever get (23.5 degrees) and marks the longest day of the year. However, it won't be feeling like summer...highs remain in the low to mid 70s through next week, with occasional rain and storm chances.

TODAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers early, then turning mostly sunny. Cool, Highs in the upper 60s near 70. Breezy, Wind WNW at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a few clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Breezy, Wind WNW at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with chance spotty showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of P.M. and night showers/storms. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Chance showers and storms early, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

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