Today's Forecast: Few lingering showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Rain overnight will linger through the morning, with showers dwindling. Accumulation totals could add up to around 1/4 of an inch. Dry conditions are expected through the rest of the afternoon with the possibility of an isolated shower. High temperatures will be mild once again today, reaching the middle 40s. Tonight temperatures fall to near freezing. Colder air sweeps into West Michigan on Monday, firing up some lake effect snow. Monday's blast of cold air will drop high temperatures to the middle 30s, with wind chills in the 20s due to a strong north/northwest wind. Travel could be slick due to snow accumulation. Total snow accumulations west of US-131, look to be up to 2". Following the snow, the remainder of the work week looks to be dry, offering mild temperatures and partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Longer range forecast models and trends indicate we have a good chance of above-normal temperatures before and through Christmas. The average high temperature around that time of year is in the middle 30s. This type of a moderate to strong El Nino pattern is leading to what may be a "green" Christmas for Michigan. In fact, much of the entire nation may be seeing above-average temperatures leading up to Christmas itself, so perhaps travel will be good. It looks like the pattern may start breaking down around or just after Christmas. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few light showers. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers possible west of US-131. Accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to middle 30s. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph, building to 20 to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

