Today's Forecast; Feeling like Summer!

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Much warmer air is on the horizon starting today, as a mid-Summer feeling air mass surgets into West Michigan to start the week. After a cool morning, highs will climb back into the 80s starting today! Skies will be mostly sunny, though the smoky haze may return during the afternoon. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s ahead of a powerful low pressure system. Showers and storms are likely late Tuesday into Wednesday along a cold front. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side, especially if the front ends up stalling and taking longer to push through. Cooler air behind the front brings highs back into the "seasonable seventies" for the middle to end of the week. Additional areas of rain and storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday if the front stalls over West Michigan. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and much warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: Southwest 10 - 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid-60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Rain and thunderstorms build in overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms likely. Rain will be locally heavy. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Chance few showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

