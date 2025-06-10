Today's Forecast: Feeling "Fall-ish"

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: West Michigan is waking up to a "Fall-feeling" air mass, as breezy and cooler conditions will prevail today. Skies will be brighter this morning, with better air quality behind that area of strong to severe storms that rolled through the area late yesterday afternoon. Afternoon highs will struggle to even reach 70-degrees. Air quality will be much improved this morning, but the smoky haze will be on the increase this afternoon. Sunshine will hold tomorrow, with warmer air returning. Wednesday's highs will climb back into the low-80s. The weather pattern becomes much more active starting Thursday as a front looks to stall across West Michigan for the rest of the work week into the first part of the weekend, keeping scattered rain chances in play each day. No single day appears to be a wash-out, though there is a threat for pockets of locally heavy rain to develop at just about any time through early Saturday. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Feeling "Fall-ish". Breezy and much cooler with sunshine returning. Smoky haze builds during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70-degrees. Winds: W 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Smoky sunshine. Warmer. Highs in the low-80s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Scattered showers. Chance isolated thundershowers. Highs in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY: Slightly cooler with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Showers will be mostly early in the day. Remaining cooler than average. Highs in the low-70s.

SUNDAY: (Father's Day): Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid-upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs near 80-degrees.

