Today's Forecast: Early stray shower with sunshine later on

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Plan on another cold start in West Michigan! Temperatures will kick off in the upper 40s with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Today will be the coolest day of the week with a high of only 65 degrees. We will begin with isolated rain showers, becoming drier with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Sunshine returns in full-force for Thursday and Friday, along with slightly warmer temperatures. Get outside and enjoy the weather this weekend! Saturday will be the 'pick day' between the two ... with light rain possible starting Saturday night and lasting into Sunday. Sunday's rain brings a great opportunity to hang indoors and cheer on the Detroit Lions! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Isolated showers possible early, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Light winds. Coldest night of the week with lows in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Cloud cover develops late Saturday with the chance of rain overnight. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with a few lingering rain chances. Highs in the upper 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube