Today's Forecast: Early snow showers with scattered wintry mix later on & breezy winds

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A Canadian clipper system is passing over West Michigan early this morning, generating a quick burst of 1" to 3" widespread and strong winds. Roadways will be snow covered and slick for this morning’s commute with low visibility at times. Temperatures continue to warm up through the morning, allowing for some drizzle or light rain showers to mix in during the late morning and early afternoon. High temperatures today reach the upper 30s! A secondary cold front passes late this evening, allowing a blast of Arctic air to return. With dropping temperatures expected tonight, roads are anticipated to possibly be slick. High temperatures only climb to the teens this weekend. Light lake effect snow takes shape on Saturday, with a few flurries possible on Sunday. We are also monitoring a system for next week with rain and wintry mix. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for the latest updates as we get closer.

TODAY: Early morning snow likely (pre-dawn), perhaps mixing with some rain or drizzle in the afternoon. Total accumulations of 1" to 3" will fall in most spots, but lake enhancement may generate higher amounts north/west of Grand Rapids on the order of about 2" to 4". Highs briefly warmer in the upper 30s, before more reinforcing Arctic air arrives for the weekend. Breezy too! Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with another light burst of snow mostly along the lakeshore. Arctic air comes rushing in. Lows in the teens.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow showers possible, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Bitter cold air is back. Highs in the upper teens to near 20.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries possible along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the teens.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow and flurries possible. Highs in the lower 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

