Today's Forecast: Early showers and storms; otherwise dry and humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Showers and storms moving through West Michigan through this morning with some possibly on the stronger side with high winds and heavy downpours being our biggest concern. The worst of the severe weather looks to be to our west, but the Fox 17 weather team is keeping an eye on the situation. Once this system moves through, we will stay dry for most of the day and partly cloudy with a warm and humid air mass still. The break in the humidity will occur on Friday with temperatures topping out in the 70s for highs. While there is a small risk for showers and storms on Saturday, most of the extended forecast looks quiet, dry and comfortable with cooler below average temperatures in the 70s.

TODAY: Early morning showers and storms, then decreasing clouds, but still humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cooler and partly cloudy to mostly clear. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the day/evening with a brief rise in humidity. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

