Today's Forecast: Early shower, otherwise sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Non-severe showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for West Michigan early Saturday. The defined line of precipitation will slide east, leaving us completely dry by 9 A.M.. We remain dry, quiet, and cooler for Saturday under full sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. Lake Michigan communities will be in the middle 60s with a west/northwest wind. Showers and thunderstorms look likely again Sunday afternoon through Memorial Day. West Michigan falls under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather on Sunday. Precipitation looks to move in after 2 P.M.. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

SATURDAY: Lingering morning shower before 9 A.M., otherwise a sunny afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West/northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph. Lake Michigan wave heights 2 to 4 feet.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the morning, but increasing afternoon clouds. Shower and thunderstorm chances return mid-late afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Lake Michigan wave heights around 1 foot.

MONDAY/MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Cooler, too. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Chance of a stray shower. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

