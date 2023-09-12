Today's Forecast: Early scattered showers with decreasing clouds

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: It's rainy, cool, and cloudy morning across West Michigan! Grab your rain coat as you step outside again this morning. Scattered light rain showers are possible in the morning, becoming more isolated in the afternoon. Highs today will only be in the upper 60s! Temperatures drop even further on Wednesday, with a high of 65 degrees. A stray shower can't be ruled out on Wednesday, however most of us will stay dry. Sunshine returns in full-force for Thursday and Friday, along with slightly warmer temperatures. Get outside and enjoy the weather this weekend! Saturday will be the 'pick day' between the two ... with light rain possible on Sunday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Skies become drier in the afternoon and evening, with some patchy sun returning. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds from the northwest/north at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. A lingering shower possible. Lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A stray shower possible early, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

