Today's Forecast: Early rain; otherwise most cloudy, breezy and falling temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A system passes over West Michigan through early this morning bringing scattered light rain showers, strong wind gusts, and decreasing temperatures. There's a slight chance of mixed precipitation or some light freezing rain near Big Rapids first thing today as a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for Newaygo and Mecosta counties until 7 A.M. due to the possibility of minor ice accumulation and strong wind gusts. Dry and mainly cloudy skies return for this afternoon as the winds calm down slightly. Wednesday looks to be the best day of the week with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 40 degrees. Steady rain showers are likely to develop on Thursday where many communities may pick up between 1.0" to 1.25" of rain. Colder air sweeps in on Thursday night transitioning precipitation over to snow for Friday. Minor snow accumulations expected with lake enhancement. Stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Early morning scattered light rain showers with temperatures in the middle 40s and strong winds. Temperatures fall to the 30s and winds calm down in the afternoon. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Widespread rain showers likely and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. Cooler air arrives overnight.

FRIDAY: Scattered light snow showers possible with lake enhancement and cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 40s.

