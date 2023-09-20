Today's Forecast: Early rain chances; otherwise partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: On-and-off rain will be possible through early this afternoon, so don't forget your rain coat as you step outdoors. Dry skies will return by this evening, along with some sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s. Dry and warm conditions remain for Thursday and Friday, as temperatures climb to the lower 80s! Your weekend forecast is in great shape, as well. Saturday is the first official day of fall! Another system is setting up in the Midwest early next week. There is a lot of disagreements on models thus far, but expect some shower potential Monday and Tuesday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with morning shower chances, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs at 80 degrees. The first official day of fall.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

