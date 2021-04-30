Today's Forecast: Early light rain; otherwise mostly sunny, cooler and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Despite a little drizzle or mist early on Friday morning, the entire region turns dry through the mid-late morning period with abundant sunshine and breezy conditions for all afternoon hours. Early Saturday morning, with a calm wind and mainly clear sky, the temperatures will drop into the low and mid 30s. Some patchy frost is possible, especially in the typically colder locations. Despite the chilly start, the weekend is looking fantastic. There will be some cloud cover around, but highs on Saturday should reach well into the 60s and Sunday well into the 70s. An unsettled pattern with showers and storms will start off next week overnight Sunday into Monday, but drier weather should follow for much of the workweek.

TODAY: Some light rain possible to start otherwise; becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly. Highs in the middle 50s. Winds northwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 30-35, perhaps 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and light winds. Frost possible. Lows in the low to middle 30s.

SATURDAY: Frosty morning with lows in the low/mid 30s, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with breezy conditions and showers/storms developing overnight into Monday. Highs near 80.

MONDAY: Cloudy with shower and storm chances. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

