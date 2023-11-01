Today's Forecast: Early flurries; otherwise mix of cloud cover and chilly

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Halloween brought record breaking snow! Several communities in Ottawa and Muskegon counties picked up over 5" of snow accumulation. The highest total was in north Muskegon with a report of 11.3" of accumulation. While a few flurries are possible near daybreak, most of the region will be seeing a decrease in cloud cover. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds today as high temperatures climb to 40 degrees. While a few flurries are possible early today, most of us will see dry conditions. Mostly cloudy skies end the week as temperatures return to the lower 50s. Thursday is likely to be very breezy, as well. The next best chance for rain will be on Sunday with temps in the 50s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies. A few early flurries are possible. Highs around 40. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mix of cloud cover. Lows in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and breezy. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds west/southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Small chance of a pop-up shower. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Daylight Saving Time comes to an end, don't forget to set your clocks back one hour! Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube