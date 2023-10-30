Today's Forecast: Early drop or flake; otherwise cool with a mix of cloud cover

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A cooler air pattern settles in for the work week, with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Today features partly cloudy skies inland while areas along and west of U.S.-131 contend with lake effect clouds cover and an isolated drop/flake. We have a widespread chance for snowflakes through the day on Tuesday. While the ground is very warm and will limit snow to stick or cause travel impacts, models are indicating a few areas will see over a half an inch worth of snow! For trick-or-treaters, Halloween temperatures will be chilly! You'll want a warm costume this year, or at least adapt to fit a coat and pants as temps will be in the mid 30s and wind chills near or below 30 degrees. We dry out into Wednesday through Friday as temperatures work their way back to the 50s towards the weekend. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a lake effect shower or flurry. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly too partly cloudy. Possible drop / flake. Lows in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY / HALLOWEEN: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain / snow mix showers. Most of the precipitation will be snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

