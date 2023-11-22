Today's Forecast: Early drizzle or flurry; otherwise decreasing clouds

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Clouds remained overnight, but winds will shift from easterly to northwesterly by early this morning. This will drive in some cooler air around the Great Lakes and create some light lake effect rain or snow in the morning. Accumulations will be little to none before sunshine returns in this afternoon. Thanksgiving is looking dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as highs reach the middle 40s. We continue calm conditions on Friday with partly cloudy skies and cooler temps with daytime highs only in the 30s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: A few light snow showers or rain drops possible in the morning along the lake shore, otherwise becoming partly cloudy by afternoon. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY / THANKSGIVING: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler too. Highs in the middle/upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a rain / snow mix chance. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube