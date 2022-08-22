Watch Now
Today's Forecast: Early clouds pushing to plenty of sun

Posted at 4:52 AM, Aug 22, 2022
WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Partly cloudy and a bit muggy to kick off your Monday morning with some possible patchy fog and calming winds. Later today we will see gradual clearing working towards full sunshine and temperatures back to the 80s for the majority of the work week. Our weather patterns stays pretty tranquil until our only chance of rain on Thursday evening, which doesn't look significant.

TODAY: Morning patchy fog. Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs near 80. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. West northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an evening shower chance. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 80 degrees.

