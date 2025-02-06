Today's Forecast: Early A.M. wintry mix, some P.M. sunshine and windy

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for most of our area through 9 A.M. this morning. We expect a light wintry mix to continue early this morning, but it will lift out fairly quickly around or just after the morning commute. Read more about the wintry mix here. We may see some sunshine break out this afternoon, but winds will ramp up behind this system this afternoon/evening with some gusts at 40 to 50+ mph possible. There is a WIND ADVISORY from 2 P.M. this afternoon through 1 A.M. tonight for the lakeshore counties of Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Allegan to account for gusts as high as 55 mph. Friday will be a quiet day before another chance of snow arrives Saturday. There may also be some freezing rain with that system too, especially along/south of the I-94 corridor. Early indications are that we may see 2" to 5" of snow possible across the area. So far we've tallied 54.1" of snow. Normal totals for the entire season are around 77", so we are well on pace into the beginning of February. Colder air appears to be on tap later this week and into the weekend, with below average temperatures holding on through mid-February. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Any lingering light mixed precipitation will taper off early this morning, otherwise it will turn windy and briefly warmer with some afternoon sunshine possible and highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds southwest/west at 15 to 25 mph and could gust to 40/50 mph, and maybe 55 mph at the immediate lakeshore.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper teens/lower 20s. Winds west at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40/45 mph.

FRIDAY: Dry, cool, and quiet with partial sunshine. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with snow developing. Some freezing rain may mix in along/south of the I-94 corridor. Accumulations likely. Highs in the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds and flurries, otherwise becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 20s.

