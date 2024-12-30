Today's Forecast: Drying out quickly with partial sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: After a very "soggy Sunday", the rain is finally exiting the region. Most of West Michigan picked up at least an inch of rain! Pavement will be wet on area roads for the Monday morning commute, but will dry out quickly. Today will be a dry and quiet day, with partial sunshine! It will remain a bit on the breezy side, as the pattern is becoming much more active. The next system is in sight, and could produce an area of light mixed precipitation late tonight into early Tuesday morning. The best chance for any precipitation will be in areas south of the I-96 corridor. An area of light snow is possible for New Year's Eve night into early New Year's Day. The biggest weather story unfolding is a huge shift in the weather pattern, bringing in a return to sharply colder air and periods of snow as we kick off 2025! If you are a winter weather lover, the pattern is showing signs of a continued cold pattern through at least the middle of January. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Drying out quickly! Breezy and cool with partial sunshine in the afternoon. Highs in the low 40s. WINDS: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT Chance of a light wintry mix, especially in areas south of Grand Rapids. Lows in the low 30s. WINDS: W-SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a wintry mix or lt. snow to develop later in the day. Highs in the mid-upper 30s. WINDS: E-NE 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: (HAPPY NEW YEAR) Much colder with the chance for a few snow showers. Highs in the low to mid-30s.

THURSDAY: Much colder with snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Colder with the chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, with isolated snow showers. Cold. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers build in from the south overnight. Highs in the mid 20s.

