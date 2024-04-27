Today's Forecast: Drying out midday, storms late evening

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast early Saturday morning. Skies will dry out through late morning, with sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s. Some communities may hit 80 degrees for the first time in 2024! Winds will be strong out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 40 mph. A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Saturday afternoon, however the majority of thunderstorms will arrive after 8 p.m. Saturday. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday night and into early Sunday morning, with damaging wind gusts and hail as the primary threats. Most of West Michigan is under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather, while communities northwest of Grand Rapids are under a SLIGHT RISK. Click here for all information regarding the severe weather threat this weekend. Rounds of rain will persist for Sunday and Monday. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

SATURDAY: Two rounds of storms...one in the morning and another in the late evening/overnight. We expect a large portion of the day will be dry with partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s near 80. Winds south/southwest at 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40/45 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, some of which may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds southeast/south at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs around 70.

