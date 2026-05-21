Today's Forecast: Dry with sunshine but still cool

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Comfortable but below average temperatures will continue through the remainder of the work week, with cold mornings in the 40s and afternoons in the 60s. A Frost Advisory is in place for Oceana, Newaygo and Mecosta Counties until 9 a.m. today due to lows in the upper 30s. Temperatures will be in the low/mid 60s today with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will build in through the day Friday ahead of our next system and it will be windy. Rain and a few rumbles of thunder are likely late Friday into early Saturday, then the rest of the holiday weekend is looking mainly dry, other than an isolated shower chance on Sunday. Saturday will be the coolest weekend day with highs in the upper 60s. We warm into the low/mid 70s Sunday, and to around 80 on Memorial Day.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Breezy, winds E/NE at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds E/NE at 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. P.M. and nighttime showers likely. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Chance of morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s around 80.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

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